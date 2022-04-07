Gorakhnath Temple attack: I was angry over 'CAA, NRC, atrocities against Muslims', attacker says in confession

Days after he attacked Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel stationed at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, the accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, in his confession, said that his hatred spawned from alleged atrocities committed against Muslims, according to India Today.

Two constables were injured in the attack. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest or mahant of the Gorakhnath temple.

The Uttar Pradesh police after taking Abbasi's confession, said, "his hatred spawned from alleged atrocities committed against Muslims." He further said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was also wrong.

According to the confession, Abbasi went to Gorakhnath temple as cops are always stationed there and he wanted to move away from there after attacking them.

“I thought about the act from various angles before committing the crime. They [government] were implementing CAA and NRC against Muslims. Even in Karnataka, Muslims were being wronged. No one was doing anything about the issue. Someone had to do something. This is how I justified the act in my mind,” he said.

“I was depressed and wasn’t being able to sleep,” he said.

Police said that the confession indicated that Abbasi had been radicalized to the extent that he was even ready to die, committing such crimes.

Meanwhile, even as investigations continue into the attack, security has been beefed up at the official residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and also at the Gorakhnath temple.

Preparations are being made to open a training centre where trainers of ATS, STF, and central security forces will train the security personnel.

