Gorakhpur temple attack: UP govt says attack on policemen a 'terror act'

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government's Home department on Monday said that the attack on on policemen at Gorakhnath Temple was a “serious conspiracy” and “could be called a terror incident”,

"The attacker was trying to enter the temple premises to carry out an act of terror which was foiled by brave PAC and police personnel," the statement added.

Around 8 pm on Sunday, the accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, an IIT-Bombay graduate who hails from Gorakhpur, attacked PAC personnel posted at the temple with a “sharp-edged weapon” while raising religious slogans and trying to forcibly enter the premises, police said.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the temple but police said he was not present on the premises when the incident occurred. On Monday evening, Adityanath visited the temple and the spot where the incident took place, and met the injured personnel in hospital.



A police official, privy to the investigation, said Abbasi is a resident of Gorakhpur and completed his graduation in chemical engineering from IIT-Bombay in 2015. He worked in a multi-national company in Gujarat, he said.



IIT-Bombay has refused to comment on the matter.

The injured constables were given first aid at Guru Gorakhnath hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:05 AM IST