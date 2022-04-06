IIT Bombay graduate who attacked Gorakhnath temple brought to Lucknow

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, an IIT Bombay graduate, the accused in the Gorakhnath temple attack case, has been brought to Lucknow to the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) headquarters for further investigations.

Before leaving, the accused was subjected to a medical test in Gorakhpur on Wednesday morning.

Moreover, his laptop and mobile phone will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for investigation, ATS sources said.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, Murtaza forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon on Sunday night.

Realising the sensitivity of the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the probe to the ATS.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the man who attacked two police personnel at Gorakhnath temple, is a resident of Gorakhpur.

"A terror angle to the incident is being probed," the ADG had said.

An ATS team from UP has also reached Mumbai to investigate the case. The team visited Navi Mumbai where the accused Murtaza used to live earlier with his family. Murtaza did not meet his family members for the last three years.

Notably, the father of the accused has said that his son is mentally unstable and had no plan to commit the offense.

"He is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment," Munir Ahmed Abbasi, the father of the accused told reporters, adding that due to some developments (in his mental health), the accused believed that police were after him.

"He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state," Abbasi added.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said strict action will be taken based on the investigation

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 02:35 PM IST