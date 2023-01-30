e-Paper Get App
Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi gets death penalty from NIA court

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
A special NIA court on Monday gave the death penalty to Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, who is accused of the 2022 Gorakhnath Temple attack in Lucknow.

Abbasi received the death penalty in Section 121 and life imprisonment in Section 307 of the Indian Penal Court.

Abbasi, an IIT graduate and a chemical engineer, tried to forcibly enter the famous Gorakhnath Temple from the southern gate on April 3 and attacked security personnel with a sickle.

article-image

He injured two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables before being overpowered by other security staff. Police arrested Abbasi on the spot.

Past crimes

Abbasi was also arrested in 2014 by Bengaluru Police for being in contact with ISIS propaganda activist Mehdi Masroor Biswas. "He was influenced by terror orgs radical preachers & ISIS-terrorism promoters," the ADG added.

article-image

