Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused was in contact with ISIS fighters and sympathizers via social media, says UP ADG

In the latest development in Gorakhnath temple attack, accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi was in contact with ISIS fighters and sympathizers via social media. Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order said data analysis of many of his e-devices, his various social media accounts like Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, & E-wallets was conducted.

Abbasi, an IIT graduate, tried to forcibly enter the famous Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 and attacked security personnel with a sickle, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables, police had said. He was soon overpowered by other security staff and arrested.

Mr Kumar further revealed that the accused was arrested by Bengaluru Police in 2014 for being in connection with ISIS propaganda activist Mehdi Masroor Biswas. "He was influenced by terror orgs radical preachers & ISIS-terrorism promoters," the ADG added.

The accused, via his bank accounts, sent around 8.5 lakh Indian Rupees to support ISIS terror activities via orgs related to ISIS supporters in different countries in Europe and America. "He sent various arms - AK47, M4 carbine and other missile tech, via internet," Mr Kumar added.

The accused conducted a lone wolf fatal attack at the southern gate of Gorakhnath temple and attempted to snatch the rifle of security officials on duty to complete his terror demands.

"His intention was to conduct a big operation after snatching the weapon," the ADG added.

On April 25, a special court had granted the Anti-Terrorist Squad seven-day custody of Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi in connection with the attack.

His custody period would end on May 3.

The ATS had produced Murtaza in the court of in-charge ATS judge Mohammad Gazali after bringing him from a Gorakhpur jail.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple and frequently visits and stays there. The stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been invoked against the accused.

The UAPA allows investigating agencies to get a longer remand of the accused and an extended duration to file a charge sheet.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 05:53 PM IST