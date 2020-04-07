Good news feline lovers! Cat owners can now avert CATastrophe as Kerala High Court allows them to buy food for their feline friends

Kerala High Court on Monday allowed a cat owner to go out to buy food for his pets amid the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On the plea of a cat owner, the Kerala High Court asked state government to allow the petitioner to travel to purchase "Meo-Persian biscuits for his 3 cats." The petitioner had alleged that he was denied a vehicle pass to travel for the same.

A bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly, during the hearing conducted through video conferencing, noted that animal food and fodder are covered under essential items.

Justice P Chaly in his concurring opinion said "the choice of the petitioner not to cook non-vegetarian food is a well protected facet under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and he has no choice than to procure food from outside".