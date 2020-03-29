Coronavirus Lockdown FAQ: Are you allowed to take your dog out on a walk amid lockdown? Here's all you need to know

Its been four days of the 21-day nationwide lockdown and most of us have been stuck in the house even before that as several state government enforced a statewide lockdown last week.

Well, its quite obvious that you are bored and if you are a pet owner, so is your pet.

So you must be wondering if you are allowed to take your dog out on a walk during this lockdown or if veterniary clinics are open during the lockdown.

Well, Maharashtra government has classified pet stores and veterinary clinics as essential services and so does the central governtment. So in case your pet is sick and needs immediate medical aid or if your are out of pet food you can go out and buy pet food from the stores.

And if your dog is bored and wants to go out for walk, you can use your car parking area or terrace. Well, there are no restrictions put in place for walking your pet in public area but the government does not encourage it either. It is important to keep your dog fit and active and hence walks are the most important part of the routine in a dogs life. It might be a good idea to take your dog out in the vicinity and places where there are fewer people.

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, allowing only essential services to work.