Coronavirus in Mumbai: How to get the 'essential services pass' during the lockdown

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 21,344 lives and infecting 473,308 globally so far.

During this lockdown, only essential services are allowed to function. According to the Home Ministry, ration shops (under PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths meat and fish, animal fodder come under the list of essential services.

Banks, insurance offices, ATMs, Print and electronic media, Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting, cable services, hospitals, pharmaceuticals and transportation of these goods are some of those included under essential services list.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have started to issue passes only to people who provide essential services during the lockdown period.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police tweeted to inform its citizens. These passes will be available to those providing essential services in their local police stations. "Essential pass, for essential services. Requesting all shops providing essential services & commodities, to reach out to their local police station for these passes, to ensure hassle-free commute & sale," wrote Mumbai Police.