Coronavirus in Mumbai: All your FAQs about lockdown answered

Here are some do's and don’ts during the lockdown:

Can I leave Mumbai for some urgent work? Can I take a flight or train?

During lockdown, nobody can leave town. Even outstation trains and suburban trains have been suspended until the midnight of March 31, 2020. All international and domestic flights have been suspended.

Can I go to work from one city to another?

No. General public cannot travel from one city to another. Only people working in essential services defined by the Maharashtra government can travel.

Can I go out to buy medicines like insulins, blood thinners and others?

Yes. All pharmacies are directed to stay open. But as public transport is shut some pharmacies maybe shut due to staffing issues.

Can I take my dog to veterinary clinic?

Yes. Pet stores and veterinary clinics are classified as “essential services” by the Maharashtra government.

Can I travel by an Uber or Ola cab?

No. All app-based aggregators have suspended their operations. But OLA, in a statement, had said, “Ola will continue to encourage citizens to limit travel only for essential emergency needs as per the Government’s directive. We will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services in cities, wherever applicable, as part of this national effort to reduce the contagion of COVID-19.” The app is functional, but there are hardly any rides available in the lockdown cities.

What to do if I find someone disobeying lockdown rules?

You can report such cases to the nearest police station or Call 100, or report on Twitter tagging @MumbaiPolice.

Can I order food from restaurants?

Yes you can. Some online food delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato are delivering food.

Are liquor stores open in Mumbai?

No, as alcohol is not considered an essential commodity in Maharashtra.

What ID proof should I carry when stepping out?

For general public, one should carry PAN, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhaar. If you belong to the list of essential service providers, then carry your company or organisation ID.

Are banks open in Mumbai?

Yes. Banks have been open despite the coronavirus pandemic, but with only 50 percent staff. Some bank are requesting their customers to carry most of their work through the bank’s app and ATMS along with depositing of cash through vending machines and cheques through drop boxes.

Can I take a private vehicle?

The government has directed private vehicles be used only during emergencies.