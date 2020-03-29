Coronavirus update: Maharashtra COVID-19 cases rises by 33 in a day

Maharashtra saw the highest jump in coronavirus cases on Saturday with 33 more patients testing positive for the highly contagious illness. With this, the total count stands at 186, up from 153 on Friday.

Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope told FPJ, "Of the 33, a record 22 are from Mumbai alone, two from Nagpur, 4 from Pune, 4 from Palghar, Vasai-Virar and Navi Mumbai region, and 1 from Jalgaon.

In the case of the patients in Mumbai and its surrounding parts, the infection is due to close contact." Tope announced that the state government has decided to provide free treatment to coronavirus affected patients under the Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana from April 1.

Nearly 1,000 patients will be covered under this initiative and about 492 private hospitals will participate in the process. Nearly 2,000 ventilators will be made available in the state. He informed that of the total hospitalised positive cases, 104 are asymptomatic and five are in critical condition.

Laboratory confirmation of the Covid-19 positive status of a doctor, who had died in Mumbai yesterday, came to be known today. This has taken the death toll in the state to six.

In all, 323 patients have been hospitalised across the state. Since January 18, a total of 3,816 were hospitalised in various isolation wards owing to them developing symptoms such as fever, cold and cough.

Of these, 3,391 laboratory samples were tested negative and 181 were found to be positive. Tope said 26 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery while 17,295 are in home quarantine, and 5,928 are in institutional quarantine.

"As a preventive measure and part of control preparedness of Covid-19, isolation wards have been created in all district hospitals and government medical colleges in the state," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to all to contribute to the CM’s Relief fund – Covid 19.

Saifee Hospital authorities did not respond to calls. However, the PD Hinduja Hospital and Research Centre has confirmed that its OPD and IPD are operational and all safety measures have been implemented since the beginning of the month, in view of the pandemic.

“Comprehensive measures, which include special isolation wards and equipment for CoVID-19 patients, have been in place for several days at the hospital. Necessary precautions, as per the government guidelines, thorough screening of patients at entrance, sanitisation of all individuals and allowing only one attendant per patient to prevent overcrowding, have also been implemented,” read a statement issued by the hospital.