Goa Liberation Day 2020: History, significance and everything else you need to know

Did you know that Goa was not always a part of independent India? Yes, it became an Indian state after it got liberated in 1961. It is said that the whole military operation took around three days to successfully do the job well and right.

History:

Goa Liberation Day, observed every year on December 19 in India, is regarded as one of the most significant days in the history of Goa. Located at around 250 miles south of Mumbai, Goa is one of India’s smallest states and was previously under Portuguese possession for about 450 years. The Goa Liberation Day is a celebration of the day Indian armed forces freed Goa from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

Following a myriad of unsuccessful negotiations and diplomatic efforts with the Portuguese, the former prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, decided that military intervention was their only option. The 36-hour military operation, conducted from December 18, 1961, was code-named ‘Operation Vijay’ meaning ‘Operation Victory,’ and involved attacks by the Indian navy, air force, and army.

During the historic moment, Indian troops reclaimed the Goan territory with little resistance, and General Manuel António Vassalo e Silva signed the certificate of surrender. 451 years of Portuguese rule in the region officially came to an end and the territory was taken back by India on December 19, 1961. However, the action incited mixed responses internationally at the time. Though many praised the move and backed India, others, including Portugal, criticized the Indian forces’ “invasion” of Goa.