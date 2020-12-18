Goa Liberation Day 2020: How this day is celebrated in the millennial-favourite state

HOW TO CELEBRATE GOA LIBERATION DAY

Attend a torchlight procession If you are from Goa or India, or just generally love anything about Goa, consider attending the annual torchlight processions that take place on Goa Liberation Day. The day is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm, and is kicked off with these processions. The three separate parades following the torchlights, lit from three different locations, are so spectacular you’d wish you could witness all of them at once. All the torchlight processions and parades culminate at the Azad Maidan, where respects are paid to the martyrs who fought in the struggle for independence.

Listen to the Sugam Sangeet The Sugam Sangreet is one of the cultural programs held on Goa Liberation Day. This is a form of classical vocal music that incorporates words with a different rhythm or style. This Indian musical genre is a poetic expression and a wonderful part of liberation celebrations for the Goan people. Be sure to listen online and enjoy it!