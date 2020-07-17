Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant panned on Twitter for watering plants on a rainy day

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant was at the Goa University Campus in Taleigao, where he was photographed planting a sapling as a part of the ‘Van Mahotsav’. He also flagged off a van filled with saplings to be distributed in all Talukas of the state.

Soon after he shared the news with a series of pictures on his official Twitter account, many noticed that the CM watered the sapling on a rainy day. After being panned on the micro blogging site, Sawant deleted the tweet.