India

Updated on

Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant panned on Twitter for watering plants on a rainy day

By FPJ Web Desk

After being panned on the micro blogging site, Sawant deleted the tweet.

Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant panned on Twitter for watering plants on a rainy day

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant was at the Goa University Campus in Taleigao, where he was photographed planting a sapling as a part of the ‘Van Mahotsav’. He also flagged off a van filled with saplings to be distributed in all Talukas of the state.

Soon after he shared the news with a series of pictures on his official Twitter account, many noticed that the CM watered the sapling on a rainy day. After being panned on the micro blogging site, Sawant deleted the tweet.

Here are some reactions to the post that went viral in no time.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in