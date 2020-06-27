Community transmission phase has begun in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant; COVID-19 cases cross 1,000

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the state has entered the COVID-19 community transmission phase as the virus has been reported in all the talukas. “Since cases have been reported in all talukas, it has to be considered community transmission,” TOI quoted Sawant as saying.

The COVID-19 cases in Goa have crossed the 1,000-mark. According to the latest state-wise tally, the state has 1,029 confirmed cases, 370 have been discharged and the death toll is 2.

Meanwhile, Sawant said that a portal has been created to provide information about the job vacancies in government and private sectors, which will help the common people in the state amid the pandemic.

The portal is part of a number of measures announced by the state government on Friday to help the industrialists and common people in the state recover from the situation created by COVID-19.

"A portal has been launched to allow notification of job vacancies by the private establishment, government departments, autonomous bodies, educational institutes for the registered job seekers," Sawant told reporters on Friday.

Sawant added that the government will waive the late payment surcharge on electricity bills with the due date is between March 24 and June 30, provided the payment is made by July 15.

The Chief Minister also announced that those who have taken loan from credit societies have been granted three months moratorium on payment of EMI for the period between April and June.

