Home Minister Amit Shah Hails BSF For Steely Resolve As National Leaders Extend Tributes On The Force’s Raising Day Celebration

Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the occasion of BSF Raising Day. | X @JPNadda

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the occasion of BSF Raising Day, praising the force for upholding the honour of the nation and protecting citizens with unwavering resolve and steely valour.

Through his official X handle, Shah said, "Warm greetings to BSF personnel and their families on their Raising Day. A force synonymous with fiery patriotism, the @BSF_India has always upheld the honor of the nation and shielded the well-being of the citizens with Himalayan resolve and steely valor. The undying flame of patriotism they have kept alight with supreme sacrifice will continue to show the path to generations of Indians.Salutations to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

Several political leaders across the country also extended their greetings to the BSF personnel on the occasion.

Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked the BSF personnel for protecting the country, tweeting, "Warm greetings to our brave BSF personnel on BSF Raising Day. Thank you for protecting our country. We salute your courage and service."

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said he extended his greetings and gratitude to all the brave BSF personnel who protect the borders, the land, and the people of India.

He said, "On BSF Raising Day, my heartfelt greetings and gratitude to all the brave personnel who tirelessly protect our borders, our land, and our people. Your supreme sacrifices, unwavering courage, and unshakable commitment in the face of every challenge inspire us every day. Jai Hind"

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wished the BSF personnel and said that the BSF has always stood tall in securing the frontiers and safeguarding the sovereignty.

He said, "Best wishes to the bravehearts of @BSF_India on their #RaisingDay. An accomplished force, BSF has always stood tall in securing our frontiers and safeguarding our sovereignty. Bharat is proud of their grit, valour and sacrifice. The unwavering commitment of our BSF personnel and their achievements will forever inspire our present and future generations."

Health Minister JP Nadda extended his wishes and said that their alertness on the borders, their sacrifices, and their sense of duty give the nation the confidence to move forward peacefully.

He posted, "My heartfelt greetings to the brave personnel of @BSF_India and their families on their Raising Day. Their alertness on the borders, their sacrifices, and their sense of duty give our nation the confidence to move forward peacefully. We remain deeply grateful to our BSF jawans for their dedication in safeguarding our motherland."

BSF Raising Day is celebrated annually on December 1 to mark the official establishment of the force in 1965.

