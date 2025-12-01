Staff At BJP MLA-Owned Hospital Seen Stealing Jewellery From Dead Woman’s Body In Delhi’s Krishna Nagar

A shocking CCTV footage from Goyal Hospital in Delhi’s Krishna Nagar has gone viral on social media, showing a woman allegedly stealing jewellery from the body of an elderly deceased woman. According to reports, the hospital is owned by none other than local BJP MLA Dr Anil Goyal. The deceased’s family has submitted a complaint against the hospital management to Dr Anil Goyal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the complaint, the woman was brought to Goyal Hospital in critical condition around 5 am on November 11 and admitted to the emergency ward. The family claims that her gold jewellery, including earrings and a chain attached to the tops, was intact during initial treatment and had been attended to by the hospital staff.

However, around 5:45 pm, the hospital declared her “critical” and referred her to GTB Hospital. By the time she was transported there, she had already passed away.

The family alleges that while shifting the body, they noticed that the earrings and gold chain were missing. They claim the hospital staff neither informed them about the jewellery nor provided any satisfactory explanation when questioned. They further allege that the police did not take any action on their complaint, stating that they had “many other responsibilities” and limited time for such cases.

The grieving relatives had demanded that CCTV footage from inside the hospital be examined to determine how and when the jewellery went missing. They allege that the theft was committed by the hospital staff. While the hospital administration has since returned the earrings, the gold chain remains untraced.

When the family approached area MLA Dr Anil Goyal, he distanced himself from the matter, saying it was a police issue and he could not intervene. Speaking to journalists, the MLA declined to comment further, reiterating that “the police will do what is required.”

The family says such responses from public representatives erode public trust in local institutions. They have demanded justice and called for an impartial probe into the conduct of the hospital management.