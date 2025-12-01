 'Naga Culture Rooted In Service, Compassion': PM Modi Greets People Of Nagaland On Statehood Day
"Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their Statehood Day. The glorious Naga culture, rooted in service, courage and compassion, is widely admired. The people of Nagaland have distinguished themselves across many fields. May the state keep moving ahead with prosperity and progress in the years ahead," the Prime Minister said.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their Statehood Day, lauding the Naga culture for being "rooted in service, courage and compassion." | X @RahulGandhi & File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their Statehood Day, lauding the Naga culture for being "rooted in service, courage and compassion."

In an X post, PM Modi wished for prosperity and progress for Nagaland.

"Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their Statehood Day. The glorious Naga culture, rooted in service, courage and compassion, is widely admired. The people of Nagaland have distinguished themselves across many fields. May the state keep moving ahead with prosperity and progress in the years ahead," the Prime Minister said.

In 1957, Naga leaders formed the Naga People's Convention (NPC) and met with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1960. The NPC and the central government reached a 16-point agreement to create a separate region of the Naga Hills. On September 4, 1962, with the Bill for the formation of Nagaland receiving the President's assent, the State of Nagaland Act, 1962, was passed. Nagaland was formally recognised as the 16th state of India on December 1, 1963, with Kohima being declared its capital.

Since then, December 1 has been celebrated annually as Nagaland Statehood Day.

Earlier, the Naga Hills were a district in Assam.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended wishes on the occasion, calling Nagaland the "land of festivals" and hoping for the peace and harmony to continue among the tribes and communities residing there.

"We extend our warmest wishes to the people of Nagaland on the 63rd Statehood Day. Known as the 'Land of Festivals,' Nagaland wonderfully reflects the rich diversity of India. The state is celebrated for its stunning landscapes, valiant people, and lively cultural traditions. May the different tribes and communities continue to live together in harmony, peace, and shared prosperity," Kharge wrote on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

