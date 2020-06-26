Goa Board Class 12 exam result 2020: Results to be announced today at gbshse.gov.in.; check here for all the details

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the Class 12/ HSSC Results 2020 soon.
As per the news report published by Times Now News, the results are likely to be declared by at 5 pm today, on June 26, 2020.
"The result of HSSC Public Examination March 2020 will be declared on Friday, 26th June 2020 at 05.00 PM," read the official press release by GBSHSE on 24th June.
Steps to check the result:
Go to the official website of the Goa Board - gbshse.gov.in.
OR
Go to the list of other websites to locate your result which will be issued by on gbshse.gov.in (You can select any of them)
Click on the link- 'Goa HSSC Result March 2020'
Fill your details and click submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download it and take a print-out of it
List of other websites to locate candidates HSSC result will be available on gbshse.gov.in
The HSSC examination was conducted by the Goa Board from February 26. However, due to pandemic and followed lockdown, the last three papers were rescheduled from May 20 to May 22.
Result sheets will be e-mailed to schools concerned on June 29. The Marksheets will be available in the schools from July 7.
The Examination was conducted at 17 Examination centres across the State.
Total number of students registered for the exam stood at 18,121.
Last year, a total of 16952 candidates registered for the March 2019 Exam and passing percentage was 89.59%.
