Goa Board Class 12 exam result 2020: Results to be announced today at gbshse.gov.in.; check here for all the details

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the Class 12/ HSSC Results 2020 soon.

As per the news report published by Times Now News, the results are likely to be declared by at 5 pm today, on June 26, 2020.

"The result of HSSC Public Examination March 2020 will be declared on Friday, 26th June 2020 at 05.00 PM," read the official press release by GBSHSE on 24th June.

Steps to check the result:

Go to the official website of the Goa Board - gbshse.gov.in. OR

Go to the list of other websites to locate your result which will be issued by on gbshse.gov.in (You can select any of them)

Click on the link- 'Goa HSSC Result March 2020'

Fill your details and click submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print-out of it

List of other websites to locate candidates HSSC result will be available on gbshse.gov.in