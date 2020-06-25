CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2020 Cancelled: FAQs including status of exams, results, assessment, and dates for next year

The CBSE on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it decided to cancel the pending Board examination for Classes 10 and 12 scheduled between July 1-15.

Following the CBSE, the ICSE also agreed to cancel the Board examination for Class 12 and Class 10. However, it did not give any option to students to give exams later, informed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to the Apex Court.

ICSE Board

Thus, the class 10 and 12 students of the ICSE board will not have to appear for the exam in 2020.

CBSE Board

Class 10 students will not have to appear for the exam in 2020. They will be assessed on the basis of their performance in the last three exams.

For Class 12 students, CBSE gave an option to either get marks on internal assessment basis or appear for an exam later.

For the students who opt for the exam, CBSE will conduct the class 12 exam when the condition becomes conducive.

Class 12 students can apply on the basis of assessment.

For those students who will chose internal assessment, marks of the last three exams will be considered.

Results

As per the information given by the Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta to the SC, results will be declared in mid-August.

Next academic session

For now, there is no clarity on the commencement of new academic session. The SC bench noted that the issue at the beginning of the academic year will have to be clarified, as the academic year would begin in September if exams are conducted in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)