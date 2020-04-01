'Go and check Modi first, he has travelled to 100+ countries': TN man who attended Tablighi Jamaat refuses to get tested for COVID-19

Earlier on Tuesday, 8 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation were declared dead after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It came into the spotlight after over 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi. Several others from all over the country including Telangana, Maharashtra, Jammu Kashmir, Karnataka who attended the event have been tested positive for the virus. Reportedly, over 2000 people from different countries attended the three-day congregation. According to the latest report, 134 coronavirus cases across India have been traced to the Nizamuddin Markaz.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday said that foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat had violated visa conditions and concerned states have been asked to initiate action against them and organizers of the event.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the country has seen an increase of 240 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours bringing the the total number of cases to 1637 in India including 1466 active cases, 133 cured, discharged, migrated people and 38 deaths.