Coronavirus at Nizamuddin Markaz: VHP demands severe action against 'corona factory'

The Vishva Hindu Parishad(VHP) on Wednesday demanded strict action to be taken against the authorities at the Nizamuddin Markaz for organising the Tablighi Jamaat congregation from March 13-15 amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The incident of Nizamuddin Markaz is very shameful and unfortunate. It seems that this incident may shatter the 18-day struggle against the novel coronavirus and the achievements of the pan-India lockdown," said the right-wing organisation.

The VHP further said that the Markaz officials are covering up "their unpardonable crime" and holding the administration and police accountable.

"The Facts and figures coming out are mounting the seriousness of their transgression and crime. After the announcement of the lockdown on 23 March, more than 15 hundred Jamatis were sent to many states of India without medical check-up. On 24 March the administration had asked for eviction of the Markaz. When they did not agree, then a medical team was sent there on 25 March but they were not allowed to enter. Even several times to control the number of Jamatis was treated with contempt. The entire country is taking all pains and making all kinds of sacrifices to break the chain of corona spread," said VHP.