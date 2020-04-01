Coronavirus at Nizamuddin Markaz: VHP demands severe action against 'corona factory'

The Vishva Hindu Parishad(VHP) on Wednesday demanded strict action to be taken against the authorities at the Nizamuddin Markaz for organising the Tablighi Jamaat congregation from March 13-15 amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"The incident of Nizamuddin Markaz is very shameful and unfortunate. It seems that this incident may shatter the 18-day struggle against the novel coronavirus and the achievements of the pan-India lockdown," said the right-wing organisation.
The VHP further said that the Markaz officials are covering up "their unpardonable crime" and holding the administration and police accountable.
"The Facts and figures coming out are mounting the seriousness of their transgression and crime. After the announcement of the lockdown on 23 March, more than 15 hundred Jamatis were sent to many states of India without medical check-up. On 24 March the administration had asked for eviction of the Markaz. When they did not agree, then a medical team was sent there on 25 March but they were not allowed to enter. Even several times to control the number of Jamatis was treated with contempt. The entire country is taking all pains and making all kinds of sacrifices to break the chain of corona spread," said VHP.
The right-wing organisation also made a slew of demands to the Centre and State governments:
1. Instead of taking out these elements hiding in Markaz Mosques and Madrasas, they should be quarantined in those buildings themselves and treated there, so that the pandemic remains confined and curbed there.
2. All other religious places have been closed voluntarily. The Muslim society itself should come forward and close with immediate effect all the mosques of India that are still open.
3. Those foreign Mullahs and Maulvis with tourist visa who have indulged in the promotion of their religion and fundamentalism, their visae should cancelled and strict legal action taken against them.
4. A corona-infected deceased must be mandatorily cremated irrespective of religious affiliation to stop the spread of corona infection.
Earlier on Tuesday, 8 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation were declared dead after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Several others from all over the country who attended the event have been tested positive for the virus. Reportedly, over 2000 people from different countries attended the three-day congregation
Meanwhile, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that more than 2000 people were evacuated from the Markaz in the past 36 hours. “In Nizamuddin’s Alami Markaz, the entire building was evacuated at four in the morning after a 36-hour intensive campaign. There were 2361 people present in this building. Of this, 617 have been admitted to hospitals and the rest to quarantine,” Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi. “The medical staff, administration, police, DTC staff all worked together in this nearly 36-hour operation, putting their lives at risk. Heartfelt gratitude to all of them,” he added.
