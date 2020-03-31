Why is #CoronaJihad trending on Twitter

More than 2,000 delegates not only from different states in India but also from foreign countries attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation from March 13-15 at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi.

At least 24 people staying at Markaz building have tested positive for coronavirus, said the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday. "All of them are being screened. We are not certain of the number but it is estimated that 1500-1700 people had assembled at the Markaz building. 1033 people have been evacuated so far - 334 of them have been sent to the hospital and 700 sent to quarantine centre. Total 24 positive cases have been found so far," he said.

Meanwhile eight people, six in Telangana, one in Srinagar and one in Karnataka, who participated in a religious congregation died after testing positive of coronavirus. Positive cases of coronavirus, after attending the congregation, were also recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

However, #Coronajihad started trending on Twitter soon after the death of patients who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Twitter users said that the congregation was organised, flouting Delhi government's orders against gatherings.

According a Twitter user, Corona Jihad is "Infected Muslims want to go and spread Corona to Kafirs(Infidels) so they can die in hundreds of thousands. Their Idea: Few hundred muslims will die, but they can make up for it by making more children. Use the Corona to kill more Kafirs.."

Another user claimed, "This is why, Narendra Modi ji & Ami Shah ji was trying to enforce nationwide NRC in INDIA. So, the real threat of India can remove forever. We all have to be Unite against #CoronaJihad and Support our government to fight against Corona Virus and OUTSIDERS."

