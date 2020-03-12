'Glad to see we have moved on from cow urine': Vivek Agnihotri recommends use of turmeric, lemon and rasam to fight coronavirus

Against this backdrop, perhaps the only thing more dangerous that the rather insidious virus is perhaps the fake news surrounding it. While the threat of coronavirus looming over India, myths and rumoured 'cures' also abound on the internet. But even as the World Health Organization and closer to home, bodies such as the Press Information Bureau attempt to debunk these myths, it would seem that celebrities too have joined the bandwagon. And if we do say so ourselves, it sets a dangerous precedence.

Indian film director Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday tweeted about several food items that could be used "regularly to fight coronavirus". And while he's not quite wrong -- in the sense that these are immunity boosting food items -- there's absolutely no guarantee that it would indeed help one fight the coronavirus.

Agnihotri talks about three things: turmeric, lemon and homemade rasam.