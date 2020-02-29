Telangana ministers eat chicken on public stage, to dispel rumours about coronavirus

Hyderabad: Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among those who were seen digging into chicken pieces at a public event here, held to dispel fears that coronavirus is spread by eating chicken and eggs.

Dressed in crisp white shirts and holding fried chicken legs, the ministers were seen at the event organised at Tank Bund area in the city on Friday by a leading chicken broiler selling company.