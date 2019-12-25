Give wrong names during NPR: Arundhati Roy asks Indians to lie to Centre

As scores of people have come out on the streets in huge numbers to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, writer and activist Arundhati Roy has joined the protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
She urged people to give wrong names in the National Population Register (NPR). " Give wrong names in the NPR," Arundhati Roy said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)