George Floyd murder and subsequent riots: Do Indians have any moral right to say Black Lives Matter?

China, too, has seen several cases of violence against Africans living there. A 2017 article in Quartz highlighted how Pan Qinglin told local media how he was looking to “solve the problem of the black population in Guangdong,” saying that Africans bring many ‘security risks’

“Black brothers often travel in droves; they are out at night out on the streets, nightclubs, and remote areas. They engage in drug trafficking, harassment of women, and fighting, which seriously disturbs law and order in Guangzhou… Africans have a high rate of AIDS and the Ebola virus that can be transmitted via body fluids… If their population [keeps growing], China will change from a nation-state to an immigration country, from a yellow country to a black-and-yellow country,” he said.

Europe, too, has faced its cases of hate crimes over the past few years, if this opinion piece in DW news is to be considered.

And unfortunately the problem, many feel is the transportation of Africans to various parts of the world as part of slave trade, has resulted in this behaviour towards people who are black-skinned.