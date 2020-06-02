George Floyd death and subsequent riots: Can Donald Trump really use the Army to control the protests in US?

US President Donald Trump has vowed to deploy "thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers" to stop the unrest in the capital and other cities if local administrations refuse to take the action against demonstrators who were protesting over the death of African-American man, George Floyd.

Speaking to the media on Monday at the White House, Trump said "I am your President of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protests", but was "taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore security and safety in America" because the country needed "cooperation not contempt, security not anarchy, healing not hatred, justice not chaos", reports Efe news.