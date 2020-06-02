Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief owns Trump, reminds him he's not on The Apprentice

US President Donald Trump has been criticised for his handling of the riots that have spread across the United States following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Following Floyd’s death on May 25, widespread protests began all over the United States, starting with Minneapolis. The riots have seen protestors attacking and vandalising stores, as well as police property. The police, too, have retaliated in various cities and images of protestors and random civilians caught in the cross-fire with blood dripping down their faces has caused outrage across the world.

One incident in Dallas, Texas in particular caught massive outrage on Sunday. A man brandishing a sword was seen charging at a youth on a skateboard, only to be assaulted by an irate mob. The man, who was hospitalised in critical condition, was last reported as stable.

President Trump has also hit out at state governors for showing ‘weakness’ against the protestors. He has also allegedly asked them to ‘dominate’ the situation to restore order

Such incidents have not gone down well with the police, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has lashed out at the US President. Speaking to CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Acevedo said he was speaking on behalf of all police chiefs in this country. “If the US President has nothing constructive to say, he should keep his mouth shut.”