Dear desi internet warriors, why are you blind to the George Floyds around you in India?

Many urban Indians who tend to remain quiet about prevailing social issues in our own country are voicing their concern over the Floyd's death. Few Bollywood celebrities too have reacted to this incident but have refused address or acknowledge the burning issues in India. While it is commendable to see Indian teenagers and young adults, have also shared posts about racial equality in a first-world country, a sense of introspection and understanding of our own complex society must be instilled in them. In fact, there have been instances of people bringing their children to protests. It perhaps shows how Americans are willing to get political and start a conversation while elite Indians try to insulate themselves from the political realities of their country.

In India, for the ones mourning his death, George Floyd is an innocent Manipuri girl walking down the streets of a metro city being blamed for bringing Coronavirus to India or he is a man lynched to death for alleged cow slaughter. He could be a man out to vote who is instead tied to a moving jeep by an Army official in Kashmir.

George Floyd exists amongst us. He is the migrant walking back home, the baby playing with his dead mother’s shroud and the man breaking down upon hearing about his father’s death. Sadly, we are not willing to even see the George Floyds amongst us because that would mean raising a question about the atrocities that exist amid us. It’s much easier to point fingers at others than talk about our flawed system that caters to the crème de la crème.