Justice for George Floyd: How the 'Black Panther vs Killmonger' debate is playing out in today's America

Indeed ‘Black Lives Matter’. The archaic conditioning of racism prevails even at a time were rockets are being launched in space faster than finding a cure for a viral outbreak. As Michael Jordan said, “We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability.”

Why peaceful expressions? Because that is exactly what Black Panther wanted. The first superhero in mainstream American books became the universal black voice in the entertainment arena. The George Floyd protests saw a bit of Batman, Joker and Spiderman, but having a Black Panther onboard would be ‘Marvel-ous’, given the fact how the rioters have been acting up like his nemesis Killmonger.

For those unversed with the narrative of the film, Killmonger, cousin of T’Challa wants to go against the peaceful ideology of the prince of Wakanda, and establish a revolution by using the high-end technology to conquer their oppressors.

And with the enormous support to these protests, celebs, especially in India trying to cash in by opining to make headlines, the real Black Panther is Floyd’s brother Philonise, who told CNN, "I understand and I see why a lot of people are doing a lot of different things around the world. I don't want them to lash out like that, but I can't stop people right now. Because they have pain. They have the same pain that I feel. I want everything to be peaceful, but I can't make everybody be peaceful. I can't. It's hard," he said.

The rage is understandable, the blacks have had enough. It took mere 24 hours for any news outlet to cover a racist Karen moment at the Central Park followed up with Floyd’s death in police custody. And despite Atul Kasbekar being trolled for saying “All Lives Matter”, he only seconds the voice of Black Panther, who saw the bigger picture.