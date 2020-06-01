George Floyd Riots: Horrifying video of milk poured on child's face after being allegedly pepper-sprayed by police

Protests, riots and looting took over the streets across US, after an African-American George Floyd died after being arrested by the Minneapolis police. National guards and the entire police force has been deployed to maintain order, and a curfew has been imposed in various parts of the states. Now, a video from Seattle shows milk being poured on a girl’s face after she was allegedly pepper-sprayed by the cops.

The girl, who was present at the protests, can be seen crying with her eyes closed and face turned pink as she withered in pain. Others protesting with her helped by pouring milk to calm her burns. According to reports, an additional footage shows a protestor asking police officers if any of them were responsible for the same.