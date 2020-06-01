George Floyd Protests: This NBA reporter wanted things to burn until it hit his neighbourhood

Veteran NBA reporter Chris Palmer has been called out on Twitter for his "hypocritical ordeal" amid the ongoing George Floyd protests.

A couple of days ago, Palmer shared a picture of the Minneapolis police precinct set ablaze. He wrote, "Burn that s— down. Burn it all down."

However, he changed his tone when the protestors showed up in his neighbourhood. He deleted his first tweet and wrote, "They just attacked our sister community down the street. It’s a gated community and they tried to climb the gates. They had to beat them back. Then destroyed a Starbucks and are now in front of my building. Get these animals TF out of my neighbourhood. Go back to where you live."