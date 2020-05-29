Jack vs Trump Round 2: Twitter flags Trump's tweet 'inciting violence' on George Floyd protests

The death of George Floyd, 46, an African-American man has sparked debates regarding police brutality and institutional racism in the United States of America yet again.

In Minneapolis, where the incident occurred, widespread protests have broken out and protesters even set fire to a police precinct on Thursday night.

In reaction to this, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to condemn the inaction of the Mayor Jacob Frey, whom he referred to as 'radically left'. He also warned Frey to "get his act together and get the city under control" or else he would send in the National Guard "to get the job done right".