After putting 'warning' label under Donald Trump's tweet, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey launches Civic Integration Policy to prevent fake news during elections

Twitter has in the past been the source of fake news peddling in several countries including the United States and India. Dorsey himself has faced a lot of criticism for the same. Acknowledging this, Dorsey said, “This does not make us an “arbiter of truth.” Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

In response to Trump’s tweet, Dorsey said that they were updating the US President’s tweet into making people think they don’t need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots) under the Civic Integrity Policy. “We’re updating the link on @realDonaldTrump ’s tweet to make this clearer,” Dorsey tweeted.