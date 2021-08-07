Gauhati University admissions 2021: GU commences registration for PG courses on official website-admissions.gauhati.ac.in

Gauhati University has commenced the admission process for postgraduate courses on its official website- admissions.gauhati.ac.in. The registrations began on August 6 and will remain till August 31.

The Gauhati University entrance test 2021 will be held from September 15 to 17.

You can apply for the courses by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website- admissions.gauhati.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply now’ and fill in the required details

Step 3: After that, you can pay the application fee

Step 4: Submit the form

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

The test will be held in three shifts, ie morning sessions from 9 am to 11 am and afternoon sessions from 12 pm to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates who are selected can apply for admissions between September 29 to 30. The new academic session will commence from October 1.

The entrance test was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 situation.