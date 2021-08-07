Vocalforlocal: PM Narendra Modi urges envoys to popularise Indian products globally during interaction. Watch video

PM Modi also discussed ways to boost Indian exports and developing 'Brand India' on the foundations of quality and reliability. He urged the stakeholders to put all their efforts to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the changes in the Global Supply Chain in the Post-COVID-19 global world.

Prime Minister Modi added that when the country is moving towards the mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', one of its goals is to increase India's share in exports manifold.

He said that to achieve this, India has to make sure that it gets access to the global supply chain so that the business can scale and grow. PM Modi added that India's industry will also have to move towards the best technology, focus on innovation and increase share in R&D.