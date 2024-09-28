Gau Dhwaj Yatra: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Denied Entry In Arunachal And Nagaland, Visits Manipur Amid Protests

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati | ANI/ Representative Image

Guwahati, September 27: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati today was able to pay a brief visit to trouble torn Manipur on Friday after denial entry into Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland amid protests and controversy. In Imphal he addressed the media after placing the Gau

Dhwaj wrote Gaumata Rashtramata.

On September 26 as local authorities in Donyi Polo airport near Itanagar asked him to return due to protests against his Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra.

The spiritual leader, who arrived at Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi on Thursday via chartered flight, faced opposition from members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU). The Papum Pare district administration intervened, convincing the Jagadguru and his entourage to depart given the sensitive nature of the visit. The yatra aims to advocate for a ban on cow slaughter across northeastern states.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj expressed his deep disappointment after being denied entry into Arunachal Pradesh from Donyi Polo Airport for his "Gau Dhwaj Yatra." The spiritual leader released a video statement addressing the incident from the airport in the presence of district administration, highlighting his commitment to cow conservation and his desire for dialogue with the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the video, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, said, “If I enter Arunachal, what will you do? You will kill me. So, I am ready to die to protect the cow, whom we call our mother.” He said that if he were to be arrested instead, it would tarnish the reputation of Arunachal Pradesh, a state he believes contributes to India’s rising prominence. “I do not want Arunachal to have a bad name,” he said.

The Swami extended an invitation to students and the local populace urging them to engage in dialogue. “I request the students to come to me, talk to me, discuss with me, meet me. I will come again if you say so,” he said. He said that it would bridge differences between them. He expressed a strong desire to foster communication and find common ground, insisting, “I am not your enemy.”

Swami Avimukteshwaranand reiterated his commitment to promoting cow conservation while seeking understanding and cooperation with the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. “I have come with a small flag that reads 'Gaumata Rashtramata.' I want to make India one and for that, we must communicate,” he said leaving the door open for future discussions and interactions.

AAPSU representatives voiced their concerns to the media, stating, "Sending back the spiritual leader may send a negative message to the nation. However, we would like to mention that we are not against any religion, institution, or individual. But this cow protection rally is against the sentiments of Arunachalis."

The union's General Secretary Ritum Tali emphasised the cultural significance of cattle in local traditions, explaining, "Here, we tribals also sacrifice cows when somebody falls sick, thereby using the cow for protection." They challenged the concept of revering cows as mothers, asserting, "If you call a cow a mother, I challenge you to make the cow reproduce a human child, and then I will call it a mother. For us, cows are simply animals.

AAPSU representatives further cautioned against what they perceived as a cultural imposition, stating, "Don't manipulate us, innocent indigenous tribal people. You can preach wherever you want, but not here. We are not against it, but we don't want it here."

Earlier, the government of Nagaland has prohibited the Gau Dhwaj Yatra, an event involving the ban on cow slaughter, in several districts due to fears of potential public disturbances.

The order, issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Police in Dimapur, cites apprehension of public order disruptions as the primary reason for the ban.

Members of Meghalaya's pressure groups, including the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), the Hynñiewtrep Youth Council (HYC), and the Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HIITO), assembled outside Shillong Airport, Umroi to oppose the visit of Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra leaders in the city for an upcoming cow protection rally.

The arrival of the Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra leaders is led by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

Amid the escalating tensions, the District Administration of Ri Bhoi deployed police teams at the airport location, and later informed the pressure group memebers that provisions to not allow the Hindu Yatra leaders in the state have been enforced.

According to media reports, it was later revealed that Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his team postponed the visit and will arrive in the state on September 28.

Earlier, Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh took a firm stance against potential unrest in the state, emphasising the importance of preserving local culture and traditions.The prohibition applies to Dimapur, Chumoukidema, and Niuland districts. It follows directives from the State Government and is based on provisions contained in Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India.

Kevithuto Sophie, the Commissioner of Police and District Magistrate of Dimapur, signed the order dated September 26.

Local authorities, including the Home Commissioner, Director General of Police, and various district officials, have been notified to enforce the ban and take necessary actions.

On September 28, he will pay to visit Manipur and Meghalaya respectively.