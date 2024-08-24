Radhanath Swami Maharaj Writes About Janmashtami, A Day Of Holistic Divine Beginning

Janmashtami, the day commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, invokes deep reverence and delight among devotees. This sacred day is soaked with the devotional mellows of the Supreme Lord’s appearance. In the Bhagavad Gita 4.9, the Lord states, “One who understands the divine nature of My appearance and activities, upon leaving the body, attains My eternal abode, O Arjuna.” This statement underscores the profound purpose behind the Lord’s descent and the wisdom that emanates from His teachings.

The principle driving the Lord’s appearance is to establish dharma and provide humanity with spiritual guidance. True peace is achieved through the expansion of happiness with each act that reinforces the spirit of goodness. Only through the spiritual unification of consciousness can the world attain lasting peace.

Radhanath Swami Maharaj

Dharma refers to a universally adaptable value system that directs individuals towards virtue, approximating God at the pinnacle of existence. In today’s world, the power struggles among global superpowers are distorted representations of the will to dominate, much like the tyrannical rule of Kamsa. Kamsa, a power-hungry despot, persecuted his citizens and waged offensive wars, even against his own family, to maintain his dominance.

Kamsa’s descent into cruelty began during the marriage procession of his sister, Devaki, when a celestial voice predicted that her eighth son would slay him. Alarmed and terrified, Kamsa attempted to kill Devaki on the spot. However, her husband Vasudeva tactfully averted this disaster. Despite this, Kamsa imprisoned the couple and killed their six newborn sons in cold blood, exemplifying the depths of human degradation driven by a lust for power.

Symbolically, Krishna’s advent as the eighth child symbolizes the manifestation of dharma. As society purifies itself from the six vices —lust, anger, greed, envy, illusion, and pride — dharma emerges. Krishna’s birth alleviated the suffering of His parents, Devaki and Vasudeva, and ultimately freed society from Kamsa’s tyranny by establishing righteousness.

Dharma calls for righteous action rooted in divine consciousness. The advent of Krishna represents the ultimate triumph of dharma over adharma, and the reestablishment of cosmic order. This divine intervention is a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of righteous actions inspired by the divine.

God consciousness is the common ground that fosters unity and harmony amidst differences. The principle of dharma holds the redemptive power to orient society towards the Supreme Lord, the absolute upholder of dharma. Recognizing the sovereignty of every individual is essential, as each living being is intrinsically a part of the divine, as stated in the Bhagavad Gita 15.7.

On this sacred day of Janmashtami, let us resolve to immerse our consciousness in devotion towards the Supreme Lord by learning and practicing the principles of dharma. This commitment involves taking actions to end conflicts, reconcile differences, and expedite society’s journey towards a holistic spiritual awakening.

Janmashtami is more than a celebration; it is a call to spiritual awakening and the pursuit of a virtuous life. The birth of Lord Krishna is a profound reminder of the power of divine intervention and the importance of dharma in our lives. By embracing the teachings of Krishna and dedicating ourselves to the path of righteousness, we can foster a world where peace and happiness flourish. As we celebrate this divine event, let our hearts be filled with devotion, our minds with wisdom, and our actions with righteousness, leading us towards a holistic spiritual awakening.

(The author is the Spiritual Guru of International Society for Krishna Consciousness)