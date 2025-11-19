Guiding Light: Tilaka Dharana | Representational Image

Tilaka is the mark or the embellishment we carry on the face, and dharana is the application of it. The human body is full of passages of flows of energy. These intersect, meet, cross-over at different junctions. Important among these are known as Shat-chakras. The ultimate is the Sahasrara chakra (akin to a thousand peeled lotus), which is beyond the journey through these six chakras. The importance of each of these six chakras is widely known. The Muladhara, or the bottom one, accounts for the basal requirements and needs. Swadhistana and Manipura are the next levels. Anahata controls emotions, and Vishuddha takes care of communication. The sixth chakra that comes after these in progression is the Ajna chakra and deals with mental stability. To stimulate the Ajna chakra, often the seekers and practitioners, belonging to different approaches, apply marks. This is tilaka dharana.

Turmeric is widely known for its medicinal values. From the pure and dry turmeric powder with lemon juice mixed, red vermillion is prepared in a hygienic manner. No chemical or preservative is added to the mixture. This becomes a tilaka in many cases. For application to the feet, turmeric and lime are mixed so that a red-coloured mixture is instantly formed, and this is applied to the circumference of the feet.

The tilaka is applied with the single finger of the dominant hand. The context of application and to whom it is applied decides which finger is to be used for the “tilaka dharana”. If it is a normal application to others or a veera-tilaka dharana instance, then one has to use the thumb. If the application is for the “pitrus” or when one is doing the shraddha karma, then the application of the tilaka is with the pointing finger or the first finger. When the occasion is of puja and worship, and the deities have to be decorated, then one has to use the ring finger. Finally, when the dharana is for self, the use of the middle finger is prescribed.

The stimulation of the ajna chakra is for regular purposes. Additionally, the sense of readiness is achieved with the tilaka dharana. First, Atma Shuddhi must happen for any worship, and then the Bahya Shuddhi. Tilaka dharana is the first step towards Shuddhi.

