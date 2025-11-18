 Guiding Light: His Faith Was Supreme
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityGuiding Light: His Faith Was Supreme

Guiding Light: His Faith Was Supreme

He is tormented, ill-treated, and tortured by his father Hiranya Kashipu, who expects all his people to worship him as God.

Dada J P VaswaniUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
Guiding Light: His Faith Was Supreme | Representational Image

The story of Prahlada is beloved of all devout Hindus, especially children. Prahlada is the very symbol of absolute faith and unquestioning belief in the Lord.

He is tormented, ill-treated, and tortured by his father Hiranya Kashipu, who expects all his people to worship him as God.

Prahlada refuses. “Father,” he says, “Hari is real, and Him I worship.”

The annoyed king orders Prahlada to be flung amidst serpents. But they do not harm him―for he sees the Lord in them!

FPJ Shorts
'That Scary Moment': Anupam Kher Meets Ajinkya Rahane On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Reveals Their Plane Touched Down & Took Off Again - Watch Video
'That Scary Moment': Anupam Kher Meets Ajinkya Rahane On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Reveals Their Plane Touched Down & Took Off Again - Watch Video
Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Line Hit By Rail Fracture Between Vikhroli & Kanjurmarg, Trains Delayed Amid CNG Crisis
Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Line Hit By Rail Fracture Between Vikhroli & Kanjurmarg, Trains Delayed Amid CNG Crisis
How Do You Observe Durga Ashtami Vrat? Puja, Rituals, Auspicious Timings & Significance
How Do You Observe Durga Ashtami Vrat? Puja, Rituals, Auspicious Timings & Significance
'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces
'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces

The king orders the boy to be trampled over by an elephant. But the elephant refuses to move―for Prahlada sees the Lord in the elephant!

He is thrown from a steep cliff. The earth receives him lovingly in her arms unharmed.

He is flung into the sea. The waves refuse to drown him. He sees the play of the Lord in the rise and fall of the waves.

He is thrown into a roaring fire. In the flames he beholds the face of the Lord―and, of course, the flames do not burn him!

Read Also
Guiding Light: Embracing Change
article-image

“Where is thy Hari?” roars his infuriated father.

“I see Hari everywhere,” replies the child. “He is behind me, before me, above me, around me. He is in the speck of dust. He is in this mighty pillar!”

In anger, Hiranya Kashipu strikes the pillar―and out of the pillar, Sri Hari appears as Narsimha to protect His beloved devotee, Prahlada!

Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guiding Light: His Faith Was Supreme

Guiding Light: His Faith Was Supreme

How Do You Observe Durga Ashtami Vrat? Puja, Rituals, Auspicious Timings & Significance

How Do You Observe Durga Ashtami Vrat? Puja, Rituals, Auspicious Timings & Significance

Guiding Light: Embracing Change

Guiding Light: Embracing Change

Skanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day

Skanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?