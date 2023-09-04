Radhanath Swami Maharaj Writes About Lord Krishna And His Appearance To Establish Dharma

“Yada yada hi dharmasya, glanir bhavati bharata abhyukatanama dharmasya tadatman srujamyaham ……

(Whenever and wherever there is a decline in religious practice, O Decendant of Bharata, and a predominant rise of irreligion -- at that time I descent myself)

(BG 4.7)

It is explained in Srimad Bhagavatam, the various incarnations of the Lord as He appears in various places, various times to various personalities. The Lord appears in this world, millennium after millennium, for the purpose establishing Dharma and cosmic balance. Whenever dharma is in decline and adharma (unrighteousness) prevails, divine incarnations take place to restore order and harmony dharma (righteousness) and maintain cosmic balance.

In the Dwapara Yuga, the Lord incarnated as Krishna on the eighth day of dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada (August – September) and we celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on this day.

In this incarnation of Lord as Krishna he played a key role in the Kurukshetra war. Remarkably, He established righteousness without engaging in direct combat. During this era, He gifted the eternal treasure of the Bhagavad Gita, a spiritual discourse that continues to resonate, even over five thousand years later, imparting timeless guidance to human race.

Krishna's birth was prophesied to be the end of the autocratic rule of his maternal uncle, Kamsa.

Kamsa, driven by his fear of Krishna, attempted to eliminate him, leading to divine interventions that protected Krishna and ultimately led to Kamsa's defeat, which is the defeat of evil forces.

Krishna played the role of a mediator and peacemaker. Before the Mahabharat war, he tirelessly attempts to avert the impending conflict between the Kauravas and the Pandavas, advocating for peaceful resolutions. Despite Krishna's sincere efforts, the war took place.

During the episode of the Mahabharat, Lord Krishna played the role as a divine advisor and guide, Krishna offered unwavering counsel and wisdom to the Pandavas, serving as a moral compass for Yudhishthira and his brothers. In the transformative dialogue at the battle of Kurukshetra, Krishna imparted insights into duty, righteousness, and the nature of existence, guiding Arjuna toward a deeper understanding of his purpose. Krishna took on the symbolic position of Arjuna's charioteer. This role signifies his unwavering support, guidance, and protection during the decisive moments of the war. Through his divine interventions and strategic prowess, Krishna employs celestial weapons to protect the Pandavas and uphold righteousness.

Krishna's compassion and valor extend to his role as a rescuer of Draupadi's honor. He intervenes during her public humiliation, ensuring her dignity is preserved and justice prevails. Furthermore, Krishna's interactions with devotees like the gopis and Radha exemplify divine love and devotion, revealing profound truths about spiritual yearning and the depth of divine relationships.

His universal form, Vishvarupa, unveiled during the Bhagavad Gita, showcases his cosmic nature and transcendent power. This revelation solidifies Krishna's position not just as a warrior, but as a divine entity of profound significance. Overall, Lord Krishna's multifaceted role in the Mahabharata goes beyond mere participation in a war; it encompasses guiding principles, moral lessons, strategic brilliance, and a divine embodiment of compassion and righteousness that continue to resonate with humanity's collective conscience.

Lord Krishna's incarnation is a divine intervention aimed at restoring dharma, imparting spiritual wisdom, and exemplifying the profound aspects of divine love and devotion. His life and teachings continue to inspire countless individuals on their spiritual journeys, encouraging them to live in alignment with righteousness and seek a deeper connection with the divine.

This Janmashtami, let's invite Lord Krishna in our heart by following the path of righteousness and spiritual enlightenment.

(The author is the Spiritual Guru of International Society for Krishna Consciousness)

