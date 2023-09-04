ISKCON Kharghar To Hold 3 Days Sri Krishna Janmashtami From September 6

ISKCON Kharghar To Hold 3 Days Sri Krishna Janmashtami |

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Kharghar, will celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami from September 6th to 8th, 2023, at its temple premises opposite the Golf Course in Kharghar. The highlight of the celebrations will be the Lord's Maha Abhishek, which is scheduled to take place at midnight on Janmashtami day, falling on September 7, 2023.

Preparations for the Janmashtami festival at ISKCON Kharghar began around two months ago, with a dedicated festival committee overseeing the organization, management, and coordination of the festivities, led by H.G. Sura Das Prabhuji, the Head of the centre.

In honour of Lord Krishna's 5250th Birth Anniversary, a ceremonial Avishekh will commence at 6 pm on September 7th, followed by the Maha Avishekh at midnight. Their Lordships will be bathed with 1000 liters of Panchamrita, consisting of milk, honey, yogurt, ghee, and juices, among other items.

Devotees will have the privilege to participate in the bathing ceremony by offering Panchamrita in Silver Kalash to Their Lordships. The Maha Avishek, set for midnight, will see the head priest and resident devotees bathe the Lord with Panchamrita and juices, followed by an Aarti to Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji.

On September 7th, midnight will witness the Maha Abhishek, Maha Aarti, and the offering of 108 items to Their Lordships. On September 8th, the appearance day of His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder-Acharya of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, will be celebrated with devotion, including Pushpa abhishek, aarti to Srila Prabhupadaji at 12:30 noon, followed by a special 1008 offering. Devotees can also partake in a special feast at 1:30 p.m. in the temple hall.

