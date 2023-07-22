Watch: Banned ISKCON Monk Amogh Lila Das Issues Apology For Controversial Comments On Swami Vivekananda And Ramakrishna Paramahansa

Amogh Lila Das | Twitter

Days after the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) banned him, monk Amogh Lila Das on Saturday for his controversial statements about Swami Vivekananda and his mocking of Ramakrishna Paramhansa's teachings.

"I am making this video to apologies to all the people and saints who have been hurt because of my recent comments on Vivekanand ji and Ramakrishna Paramahans ji," he's heard saying in a video.

He made it clear that his intention was not to cause offense to anyone. Instead, he explained that he was merely responding to a specific question asked during the interview.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Das was banned by ISKCON for his controversial comments

Amogh Lila Das had been affiliated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for 12 years. Nevertheless, following his contentious remarks about Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahansa, the organization took a firm stance and issued a one-month ban on his participation in public gatherings.

Comments that caused controversy

The monk's remarks that sparked the controversy revolved around two main points: Swami Vivekananda's dietary preferences and Ramakrishna's teaching of "Jato Mat Tato Path" (meaning "As many opinions, as many paths"). He criticised Swami Vivekananda for consuming fish, arguing that a virtuous individual should refrain from harming any living being. Additionally, he sarcastically commented on the teaching of "Jato Mat Tato Path," implying that not all spiritual paths lead to the same destination.

In a swift response, ISKCON addressed the situation and released a statement disassociating itself from the views expressed by Amogh Lila Das. The organization made it clear that his opinions do not reflect ISKCON's values and teachings.

"We condemn any form of disrespect and intolerance towards other religious beliefs and practices," the ISKCON had said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)