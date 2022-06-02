Gangster Bhupi Rana announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information on Moose Wala's assailants

Sidhu Moosewala | Photo: PTI

Days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, a social media post purportedly by Gangster Bhuppi Rana stated that his death will be avenged.

Rana announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the killers of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Rana has also 'vowed' to kill all those who have aided the murder of the singer.

Earlier, a social media handle purportedly belonging to gangster Neeraj Bawana issued a similar threat.

The handle issued an open threat stating that they will give a 'result' within two days. The gang also said that Sidhu Moose Wala was their brother.

The post was uploaded via a Facebook profile Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR and tags Neeraj Bawana, his associate Tillu Tajpuriya and gangster Davinder Bambiha.

Although it is not clear who wrote the post, it is being linked to gangster Neeraj Bawana, who has aides in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

