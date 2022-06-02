e-Paper Get App

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with visiting Israeli Defence chief Benny Gantz in New Delhi

Gantz, who arrived in India on Thursday, received a Tri-Service Guard of Honour in the presence of Rajnath Singh and laid a wreath at National War Memorial in New Delhi

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, in New Delhi, on Thursday, June 2 | Twitter/@rajnathsingh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi.

“I am humbled to begin my visit to India by honoring fallen troops and learning about the legacy of this nation at the National War Memorial. This is a symbolic tribute as we prepare to mark 30 years of flourishing relations and defense ties between our countries,” Benny Gantz tweeted.

Marking three decades of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Israeli Minister Gantz arrived in India yesterday. The visit was meant to take place in March but got cancelled.

Before taking flight for India, Gantz had tweeted, “I am currently taking off to India for a visit that marks 30 years of diplomatic defense ties between Israel and India. During the visit, I will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the expansion of our cooperation.”

Earlier in March, Israel’s Defence Minister during a call with Rajnath Singh informed him that his proposed visit to India from March 30-31 had been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

According to Israeli local media, the meeting in March was scheduled to include talks on improving security relations between India and Israel.

The report added that Tel Aviv has sought to enhance defence ties with New Delhi in recent years, especially in the fields of air and missile defence.

The year 2022 marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid an official visit to Israel from 17-21 October 2021. During the visit, Israel signed the instrument of ratification of the International Solar Alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow on 2 November 2021.

The annual India-Israel Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence was held in Israel on October 26-27, 2021.

article-image

