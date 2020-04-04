From turmeric milk to yoga: Here are AYUSH Ministry's home remedies to combat coronavirus pandemic

In the wake of the Covid 19 outbreak, entire mankind across the globe has been suffering and it is important to take self precautionary measures.

Enhancing the immunitysystem plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. "Prevention is better than cure" and rightly so one needs to take up on themselves to follow good practises amid such times.

While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it is advisable to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times.

Well, for boosting immunity, Ministry of AYUSH has released certain suggestions that would help people in these times.

Ayurveda that is considered as the science of life, propagates the gifts of nature in maintaining healthy and happy living. Ayurveda’s extensive knowledge base on preventive care derives from the concepts of “Dinacharya” - daily regimes and “Ritucharya” - seasonal regimes to maintain healthy life. "It is a plant-based science. The simplicity of awareness about oneself and the harmony each individual can achieve by uplifting and maintaining his or her immunity is emphasized across Ayurveda’s classical scriptures," said Ministry of AYUSH in its release.