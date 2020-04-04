From turmeric milk to yoga: Here are AYUSH Ministry's home remedies to combat coronavirus pandemic

In the wake of the Covid 19 outbreak, entire mankind across the globe has been suffering and it is important to take self precautionary measures.
Enhancing the immunitysystem plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. "Prevention is better than cure" and rightly so one needs to take up on themselves to follow good practises amid such times.
While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it is advisable to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times.
Well, for boosting immunity, Ministry of AYUSH has released certain suggestions that would help people in these times.
Ayurveda that is considered as the science of life, propagates the gifts of nature in maintaining healthy and happy living. Ayurveda’s extensive knowledge base on preventive care derives from the concepts of “Dinacharya” - daily regimes and “Ritucharya” - seasonal regimes to maintain healthy life. "It is a plant-based science. The simplicity of awareness about oneself and the harmony each individual can achieve by uplifting and maintaining his or her immunity is emphasized across Ayurveda’s classical scriptures," said Ministry of AYUSH in its release.
Here are the recommendations by the Ministry of AYUSH to follow self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health. These are supported by Ayurvedic literature and scientific publications;
General Measures
1. Drink warm water throughout the day.
2. Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30
minutes as advised by Ministry of AYUSH
3. Spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and
Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.
Ayurvedic Immunity Promoting Measures
1. Take Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning. Diabetics should take
sugar free Chyavanprash.
2. Drink herbal tea/decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini
(Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and
Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and /
or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed.
3. Golden Milk- Half tea spoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk -
once or twice a day.
Simple Ayurvedic Procedures
1. Nasal application - Apply sesame oil / coconut oil or Ghee in both the
nostrils (PratimarshNasya) in morning and evening.
2. Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 table spoon sesame or coconut oil in mouth.
Do not drink, Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off
followed by warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.
During dry cough / sore throat
1. Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway
seeds) can be practiced once in a day.
2. Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar / honey can be taken 2-
3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.
3. These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat.
However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist.
The above measures can be followed to the extent possible as per an individual’s convenience.
