Coronavirus Outbreak: Can anti-parasite drug Ivermectin kill COVID-19? Know more

Well, coronavirus has been spreading rapidly worldwide and scientists, medical experts, phamaceutical companies have been researching to come up with a cure for the deadly virus. While medical experts have said that it will take atleast a little over a year to bring a vaccine in the market, an anti-parasitic drug that is available globally has been found to kill COVID-19 in the lab just within 48 hours, a report said.

A study led by Monash University's Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute and the Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity shows that a single dose of the Ivermectin drug could possibly stopp SARS-CoV-2 virus from growing.

Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute’s Dr Kylie Wagstaff said that they had found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA (effectively removed all genetic material of the virus) by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in it, reported a local media.

The reports of this study has been published in Antiviral Research.

However, while it is yet to be ascertained how the Ivermectin works on the virus, reports say that the "drug would likely stop the virus dampening the host cells ability to clear it."

Now, it the scientists responsibility to determine correct human dosage to ensure that the dosage level is safe for humans.