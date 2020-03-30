From inhaling steam to consuming meat, a look at some bizarre WhatsApp cures for COVID-19 you should never believe

WhatsApp forward Number 2

Drinking hot water can kill the virus: This, too, is false. There is no scientific proof that hot water can kill the virus. Think about it: even when you're down with a common cold, does hot water kill the virus immediately? No, it doesn't. The cold takes its own sweet time to leave your body.

Eating a vegetarian meal will ensure you won't get COVID-19: Currently, there is no scientific evidence to prove that a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian meal will ensure your safety against coronavirus. However, the spread of the fake news stating that eating chicken would increase a person's chance of contracting the disease has damaged the poultry industry in India, as this LiveMint report suggests.

The Bill Gates message: A long mail attributed to Microsoft Founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has been doing the rounds on social media, claiming that he had predicted the next coronavirus and had even requested for people to stay positive during these trying times. While the message is heart-warming, it wasn't written by Gates. Gates had made a speech and even written about public health, saying that the world was not ready to deal with a global epidemic.

Eating Vitamin C or having tamarind: While Vitamin C has certain healing properties, and tamarid has anti-inflammatory properties, there is no scientific proof that either of them can cure coronavirus or keep a check on the world's biggest threat. Yet, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared tweets suggesting the same.

Clapping doesn't kill the virus: During his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the people of India to stand at their balconies or windows to clap for the medical staff. From there, people began sharing WhatsApp forwards claiming that the PM was a genius, as clapping generated positive energy that could kill the virus.

This is false, as it has been proven that while clapping might spread positivity, it definitely won't kill the virus.