Tired of receiving fake forwards? WhatsApp tests new 'search on web' feature amid coronavirus outbreak

The issue is not limited to the coronavirus pandemic alone, even though that appears to be the primary casualty at this time.

However, there may soon be a solution available. According to a WABetaInfo report, the company is working on a 'search messages on the web' option that will allow you to check information immediately.

According to the report, WhatsApp is testing the feature and it is still under development. The report did not give a specific date as to when the feature might be available.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature has been spotted in the latest beta version, that is 2.20.94. WhatsApp, the report adds, is working to introduce some parts of this feature, pertaining to frequently forwarded messages.

Once released, users will see a magnifying glass icon next to a forwarded message. Once you click on this, the app asks you if you want to search for the information on Google. Reportedly, WhatsApp has also been working on a similar feature for images.

The news was also confirmed by the company itself. A spokesperson told TechCrunch that they were working on such features that would help users amass more information when they receive a message.

"This feature is currently in testing, and we look forward to rolling it out in the near future,” the publication quoted the spokesperson to add.