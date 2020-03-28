PM Modi asks people to contribute to relief fund set up to tackle coronavirus outbreak in India -- here's all you need to know

Responding to the need for an exclusive fund to fight the virus, the Prime Minister on Saturday annolunced the formation of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19," wrote Narendra Modi on Twitter. Keeping this in mind, he added, the PM-CARES fund had been constituted.

"It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead," he wrote on a Twitter thread.